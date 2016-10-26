BRIEF-Teva, IBM to enable drug development and chronic disease management with Watson

Oct 26 International Business Machines Corp:
* Teva Pharmaceuticals and IBM expand global partnership to
enable drug development and chronic disease management with
Watson
* IBM - collaboration features first integration of weather
company data with IBM Watson health cloud
* IBM - projects will run on IBM Watson health cloud
* IBM - expanded partnership features three-year research
collaboration to develop cognitive technologies
* IBM - companies announced that respiratory and central
nervous system diseases will be first targets for chronic
disease management initiative
