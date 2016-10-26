版本:
BRIEF-Teva, IBM to enable drug development and chronic disease management with Watson

Oct 26 International Business Machines Corp:

* Teva Pharmaceuticals and IBM expand global partnership to enable drug development and chronic disease management with Watson

* IBM - collaboration features first integration of weather company data with IBM Watson health cloud

* IBM - projects will run on IBM Watson health cloud

* IBM - expanded partnership features three-year research collaboration to develop cognitive technologies

* IBM - companies announced that respiratory and central nervous system diseases will be first targets for chronic disease management initiative Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

