BRIEF-Ford issues three safety recalls in North America

Oct 26 Ford Motor Co :
* Ford issues three safety recalls in North America
* Ford issues safety recall for certain 2015-17 Ford Shelby
GT350/R mustang vehicles to replace engine oil cooler tube
assembly
* Issuing safety recall for about 8,000 2015-17 Ford Shelby
GT350/R mustang vehicles for potential oil leaks, replace engine
oil cooler tube assembly
* Not aware of any fires, accidents or injuries associated
with the issue related to Ford Shelby GT350/R Mustang vehicles
* Issuing safety recall for 400,000 2010-12 Ford Escape and
2010-11 Mercury Mariner vehicles equipped with 3-liter engines
with flex-fuel engines
* Not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with
issue in some models of ford escape and mercury mariner vehicles
* Issues safety recall for 180 2017 Ford Super Duty
6.7-liter diesel chassis cab vehicles to replace the
adhesive-mounted protective shield
* Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated
with the issue related to 2017 Ford Super Duty 6.7-liter diesel
chassis cab vehicles
Source text (ford.to/2eRswkv)
