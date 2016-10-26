BRIEF-Nissan to end production of Nissan Tsuru in Mexico by May 2017

Oct 26 Nissan North America:
* Nissan confirmed today the end of production of the Nissan
Tsuru in Mexico by May 2017
* Expects to continue Mexican sales and production
leadership despite ceasing production of sedan
* New Daimler and Renault-Nissan alliance joint-venture
manufacturing complex will start production in late 2017
* Continue to support Tsuru customers by offering service,
parts for repair, maintenance of vehicles for foreseeable future
* Overall production volume will not be affected by Tsuru
announcement due to production increases at company's 2
aguascalientes plants
