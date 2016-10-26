BRIEF-Under Armour CEO on CNBC - Can "absolutely" achieve 2017, 2018 targets

Oct 26 Under Armour Inc CEO Kevin Plank
on CNBC:
* In 2012, we were a $100 million international business,
today we are $700 million
* In 2012, footwear was a $200 million business, today it
is approaching $1 billion; same with women's business
* "We have eyes on being the no 1. Brand in the world"
* Across industry lead times are so slow; it is a 18 month
product cycle and a 12 month sales cycle
* We can absolutely achieve our 2017, 2018 targets
* "We don't get credit unless we win"
* "We're still a 1000 bps behind our competitors from a
gross margin standpoint in footwear. But we are getting better"
* North American wholesale apparel is still our most
profitable business
* On fashion apparel - lifestyle currently represents less
than 5 pct of total business, see it as a $15 billion
opportunity
* We are going to open 70 plus stores in q4 this year , most
in China; also opened 30 new ecommerce sites in last 18 months
* Under Armour has 11,000 store points of distribution in n.
America today compared with our top competitor which has 24,000
