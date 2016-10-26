BRIEF-Nabors Industries "outlook for U.S. market remains cautiously optimistic" - conf call

Oct 26 Nabors Industries Ltd: Conference call
* Says expects daily rig margin to decline in Q4 due to
absence of both catch-up revenue in the insurance settlement
* Says expects adjusted EBITDA to declined by 5-10% in the
fourth quarter
* Says for Q4 expects an increase in average rig count from
the third-quarter
* "In our international segment we expect rig count to
fluctuate in the fourth quarter"
* "At this point our outlook for the U.S. market remains
cautiously optimistic"
* Says for Canadian market, expects Q4 activity to increase
seasonally from a low base number in Q3
* Says for international business, expects customers to
reach their reduced targeted spending levels by year end
* Expects international segment to reach $500 million in
EBITDA both this year and next year
* Says material day rate improvement in North America
remains unlikely till end of 2016 and a substantial portion of
2017
* "We think that 2017 is set up as a transition year with
more positive environment"
* "We are thinking of keeping the capex around half billion
mark for next year"
