BRIEF-Nabors Industries "outlook for U.S. market remains cautiously optimistic" - conf call

Oct 26 Nabors Industries Ltd: Conference call

* Says expects daily rig margin to decline in Q4 due to absence of both catch-up revenue in the insurance settlement

* Says expects adjusted EBITDA to declined by 5-10% in the fourth quarter

* Says for Q4 expects an increase in average rig count from the third-quarter

* "In our international segment we expect rig count to fluctuate in the fourth quarter"

* "At this point our outlook for the U.S. market remains cautiously optimistic"

* Says for Canadian market, expects Q4 activity to increase seasonally from a low base number in Q3

* Says for international business, expects customers to reach their reduced targeted spending levels by year end

* Expects international segment to reach $500 million in EBITDA both this year and next year

* Says material day rate improvement in North America remains unlikely till end of 2016 and a substantial portion of 2017

* "We think that 2017 is set up as a transition year with more positive environment"

"We are thinking of keeping the capex around half billion mark for next year"