Oct 26 Industrial Alliance Insurance And Financial Services Inc

* Ia financial group announces the issuance of a redemption notice to holders of 4.75% subordinated debentures due december 14, 2021

* Ia financial group-will redeem debentures upon payment of a redemption amount of $1,023.75 for each $1,000 principal amount of debentures