BRIEF-Tesla posts 3rd-qtr non-GAAP profit of $0.71 per share

Oct 26 Tesla Motors Inc :
* Model 3 on plan for volume deliveries in second half of
2017
* "Every new Tesla produced now comes with hardware for
self-driving"
* Expect capital expenditures in 2016 will be approximately
$1.8 billion
* Q3 GAAP net income was $22 million, or $0.14 per share
* Total Q3 GAAP revenue was $2.30 billion, up 145% from Q3
2015, while total Q3 gross margin was 27.7%, compared to 21.6%
in Q2
* Maintain guidance of 50,000 new vehicle deliveries for the
second half of 2016, with a Q4 plan of just over 25,000
deliveries
* Qtrly non-GAAP net income was $111 million, or $0.71 per
share on a diluted basis
* Gigafactory remains on track to begin cell production
later this year for use initially in energy storage products
* "Achieved record production levels in Q3, rising to 25,185
vehicles for an increase of 37% from Q2 and an increase of 92%
from Q3 last year"
* On track to meet full year 2016 operating expenses
guidance
* Adding a new leasing partner in the fourth quarter of 2016
* "We now expect our capital expenditures in 2016 will be
approximately $1.8 billion"
* Cash and cash equivalents were $3.1 billion at quarter
end, compared with $3.2 billion at the end of Q2
* "We continue to expand the Tesla vehicle charging network"
* Capital expenditures for the past three quarters totaled
$759 million
* At the end of Q3, had 715 Supercharger locations globally,
with 4,461 individual Superchargers
* Starting this quarter, financial releases no longer
include non-GAAP revenue disclosures that were historically
provided
* Gigafactory remains on track to support volume production
and deliveries of Model 3 in second half of 2017
* "Capital expenditures remain on plan to help us reach our
goal of producing 500,000 vehicles in 2018"
* Continue to expand production capacity at Fremont facility
and are exploring additional production capacity in Asia and
Europe
* Q3 revenue view $1.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.54 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* "Tesla vehicles have already been driven over 3 billion
miles, including more than 1.3 billion miles logged by vehicles
with Autopilot hardware"
* "For Model 3, we have completed production line layouts
and will soon begin installation of new body welding and final
assembly lines"
Source text: (bit.ly/2f8kdVa)
