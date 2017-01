Oct 26 Landmark Bancorp Inc

* Quarterly earnings per share $0.56

* Landmark Bancorp -net interest income was $6.6 million for quarter ended september 30, 2016, an increase of $125,000, from q3 of 2015- sec filing

* Landmark Bancorp inc - net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis, from 3.48% in q3 of 2015 to 3.45% in same period of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: