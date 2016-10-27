版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 08:04 BJT

BRIEF-Xtv Networks' U.S.unit files for chapter 7 bankruptcy code

Oct 27 Xtv Networks Ltd

* Unit entered into bankruptcy pursuant to chapter 7 of United States bankruptcy code Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

