BRIEF-Viacom international chief Bob Bakish may serve as interim CEO - Bloomberg

Oct 26 (Reuters) -

* Viacom international chief Bob Bakish may serve as interim CEO - Bloomberg

* Viacom's Bakish will have the opportunity to become permanent CEO - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: bloom.bg/2exbHxe Further company coverage:

