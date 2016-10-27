版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 11:31 BJT

BRIEF-ZTO says priced IPO of 72.1 mln American depositary shares at $19.50 per ADS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐