版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 13:13 BJT

BRIEF-Nokia Q3 sales 6,0 billion euros, above market expectations

Oct 27 Nokia

* Q3 group sales 6.0 billion euros ($6.54 billion), above analyst's average expectation of 5.85 million in Reuters poll Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9175 euros) (Helsinki Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐