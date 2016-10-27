版本:
BRIEF-GE enhances tender offer for Arcam AB

Oct 27 General Electric Co

* Enhances tender offer for Arcam AB

* Increased offer price for each Arcam share to 300 SEK

* Also reduced minimum acceptance threshold to 75%

* GE will not further increase price of offer

* Arcam board of directors continues to unanimously recommend that Arcam's shareholders accept GE's offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

