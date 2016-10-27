BRIEF-Henderson says Q3 assets under management up 6 pct

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Henderson Group Plc
* Says assets under management at end-September up 6 percent to 100.9 billion pounds.
* Says net inflow of 400 million pounds into institutional; net outflow of 1 billion pounds from retail.
* Says long-term investment performance remained strong, with 77 percent of funds outperforming over three years.
* Says institutional business continues to see steady growth, and pipeline of mandates due to fund in Q4 is strong.
* Says "very pleased with supportive response we received from clients, employees and shareholders to announcement of our merger with Janus capital group". Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.