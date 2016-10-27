版本:
BRIEF-Singapore Post says Alibaba will become a JV partner in its logistics unit

Oct 27 Singapore Post Ltd

* Completion of Alibaba's investment of S$86.2 million for a 34 per cent stake in Singpost's logistics subsidiary

* Regulatory approval for Alibaba's second investment in Singpost was obtained

* Regulatory approval for Alibaba's second investment in Singpost was obtained Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

