BRIEF-OHL says no unit under investigation of US SEC

Oct 27 Obrascon Huarte Lain SA :

* In response to media reports says that US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) does not investigate the company and its units, including OHL Mexico Source text: bit.ly/2eTApFW

