BRIEF-Nordic american tanker deal for construction of 3 suezmax tankers

Oct 27 Samsung Heavy Industries Co Ltd :

* Nordic American Tanker-deal for construction of 3 suezmax tankers of about 157,000 deadweight tons each to be delivered to NAT during 2h of 2018

* Nordic American Tanker - increasing fleet to 33 vessels. Agreements entered into with samsung heavy industries for building of three suezmax tankers. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

