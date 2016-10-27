版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 18:14 BJT

BRIEF-Praxair sets quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share

Oct 27 Praxair Inc :

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

