公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日

BRIEF-Adobe predicts $91 bln in sales this holiday season

Oct 27 Adobe Systems Inc :

* Adobe predicts record $91 billion in sales this holiday season

* Adobe Systems - cyber Monday is expected to generate $3.36 billion in sales this year with 9.4 percent growth

* Adobe Systems Inc - sales on thanksgiving day will increase 15.6 percent YOY to $2 billion this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

