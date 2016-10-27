BRIEF-Autoliv sees flat organic sales in Q4 yr/yr

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Autoliv Inc
* Says for Q4 of 2016, company expects organic sales to be flat compared to Q4 of 2015
* Says particularly pleased with strong growth in Europe and China.
* Says Q4 of 2016 includes approximately 3 less working days compared to 2015, decreasing year-over-year organic growth by around 5pp
* Says on an equivalent basis organic growth expectation is around 5%
* Says adjusted operating margin is expected to be more than 9%
* Says expectation for full year is for organic sales growth of around 7% and an adjusted operating margin of more than 8.5%
* Says in active safety we are now starting to see lower growth rates that we have indicated for some time
* Says this is due to ramp down of GPS modules and our internally developed brake control products
* Says after launch of our new active safety products in beginning of 2016, we have won significant new business
* Says however some of that business has a later expected start of production and additionally some of business opportunities have not materialized as previously anticipated
* Says we therefore expect to reach our end of decade sales target in active safety about one year later than earlier communicated
* Says combined effect of developments in active and passive safety is further increasing our confidence that we are on right path to surpass our $12 billion corporate sales target for end of decade
* Says we continue to have a positive situation in our passive safety business Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.