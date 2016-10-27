版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四

BRIEF-Driehaus Capital Management reports 5.04 pct stake in Stewart Information

Oct 27 Stewart Information Services Corp :

* Driehaus Capital Management reports 5.04 pct stake in Stewart Information Services Corp as of Oct 25 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2eIVoe7) Further company coverage:

