BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum says first dropdown to MPLX to be of pipeline and terminal assets - conf call

Oct 27 Marathon Petroleum Corp -

* Expect the first dropdown to MPLX to be of pipeline and terminal assets - conf call

* Will be targetting traditonal midstream assets to dropdown to MPLX in 2017- earnings call

* Marathon petroleum corp, on using cash from asset dropdowns, says it has cash beyond need and share repurchase is on its list - call Further company coverage:

