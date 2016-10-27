版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 18:33 BJT

BRIEF-Firewheel Energy Llc reports 12.06 pct passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp

Oct 27 Resolute Energy Corp

* Firewheel Energy Llc reports 12.06 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp, as of October 7, 2016 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2eJ3B55) Further company coverage:

