2016年 10月 27日

BRIEF-EQT Corp says David Porges to retire as CEO in Q1 2017

Oct 27 Eqt Corp

* Eqt corp says David L. Porges to retire as CEO in Q1 of 2017

* Eqt corp says Steven Schlotterbeck, co's current president, will succeed David L. Porges as chief executive officer Further company coverage:

