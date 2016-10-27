BRIEF-Marathon Petroleum announces strategic actions to enhance shareholder value

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Marathon Petroleum Corp
* Marathon Petroleum Corporation announces strategic actions to enhance shareholder value
* Marathon Petroleum Corp says first dropdown of assets contributing approximately $235 million of annual EBITDA is expected to occur by end of Q1
* Plans to offer to MPLX assets contributing a total of approximately $350 million of annual EBITDA by end of 2017
* Following initial dropdown transactions, MPC would have an estimated $1 billion of annual EBITDA
* Partnership's plans for funding dropdowns likely include deals with mpc, potential for substantial amount of equity issued to mpc
* MPC also plans to evaluate changes to its internal financial reporting
* Has retained independent financial advisors to assist with evaluating strategic opportunities
* Internal financial reporting review will largely focus on assets and earnings associated with its future dropdown strategy
* Review of segment reporting to focus on assets, earnings associated with its future dropdown strategy
* Intends to execute dropdowns as soon as practicable within next three years, pending requisite approvals
* Review of segment reporting likely to result in changes to its segment reporting beginning in 2017
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.