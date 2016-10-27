版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 19:18 BJT

BRIEF-Wex Inc and ExxonMobil extend N. American fleet card contract for 10 yrs

Oct 27 Wex Inc

* Wex Inc and ExxonMobil extend North American fleet card contract for 10 more years

* Wex Inc says as part of this agreement, Wex will continue to manage sales and marketing activities as well as portfolio funding services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

