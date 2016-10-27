版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 19:09 BJT

BRIEF-NXP Semiconductors NV to hold Q3 earnings conference call on Oct. 27

Oct 27 Nxp Semiconductors Nv

* Will hold its Q3 of 2016 earnings conference call on Thursday, October 27, 2016 at 9:00 a.m. U.S. EDT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

