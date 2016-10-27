BRIEF-Twitter to cut 9 pct of workforce

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Twitter Inc :
* Approved restructuring and reduction in force plan of up to approximately 9 percent of company's positions globally
* Q3 revenue rose 8 percent to $616 million
* Q3 GAAP loss per share of $0.15 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.13
* Estimates it will incur approximately $10 million to $20 million of cash expenditures, substantially all of which will be severance costs
* Quarterly advertising revenue totaled $545 million, an increase of 6 percent year-over-year
* Expects to recognize most of pre-tax workforce related restructuring charges in quarter ended December 31, 2016
* Estimates it will incur approximately $5 million to $10 million of non-cash expenditures primarily consisting of stock-based compensation expense
* Quarterly mobile advertising revenue was 90 percent of total advertising revenue
* Says remain committed to our previously stated long-term goal of 40 percent-45 percent adjusted EBITDA margins net of traffic acquisition costs
* Average monthly active users (MAUS) were 317 million for Q3, up 3 percent year-over-year
* Quarterly mobile MAUS represented 83 percent of total MAUS
* Says for full year 2016, expect adjusted EBITDA to be in range of $700 to $715 million
* Sees FY capital expenditures to be no more than $360 million
* Quarterly total ad engagements grew 91 percent year-over-year
* Expect to recognize most of pre-tax workforce restructuring charges in Q4
* Sees FY adjusted EBITDA margin on GAAP revenue to be 27.5 percent to 28 percent
* As part of restructuring, we will move from three sales channels to two
* Transition of accounts will take place over course of Q4
* Transition of accounts over course of Q4 could have an impact on our revenue performance
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $605.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "We're refining our core service in four key areas: onboarding, home timeline, notifications and tweeting" Source text: (bit.ly/2fafwKG) Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.