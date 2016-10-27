版本:
BRIEF-Nuvasive secures magnetic resonance FDA conditional clearance for Magec system

Oct 27 Nuvasive Inc

* Nuvasive secures magnetic resonance (mr) fda conditional clearance for magec system

* Nuvasive inc - new clearance expands access of treatment for pediatric patients suffering from early onset scoliosis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

