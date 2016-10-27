版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 19:35 BJT

BRIEF-Myriad Genetics's melanoma test effectively diagnosed patients in study

Oct 27 Myriad Genetics Inc

* The myriad mypath melanoma test effectively diagnosed patients in the largest outcomes-based study for a melanoma diagnostic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

