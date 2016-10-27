BRIEF-Brookfield Capital says co and Sagard Capital enter confidentiality agreement relating to Performance Sports Group

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Performance Sports Group Ltd
* Brookfield capital partners ltd. Announces developments concerning holdings in performance sports group ltd.
* Brookfield capital partners - bcp and sagard capital partners, l.p. Entered into a confidentiality agreement relating to performance sports group
* Brookfield capital partners-concluded it is likely, if bcp proceeds with plan or proposal to effect potential deal, bcp to proceed with sagard capital
* Brookfield capital partners - sagard capital and bcp have not yet entered into any agreements with respect to any joint activity
* Brookfield capital-parties discussed possibility of sagard capital, bcp, acting together with respect to plans that may involve restructuring of psg
* Brookfield capital partners - discloses continues to beneficially own approximately 13.23% of issued and outstanding shares of performance sports
* Brookfield -parties discussed possibility of sagard, bcp, acting together with respect to plans that may involve strategic alternatives involving psg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.