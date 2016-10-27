BRIEF-Dometic sells seating and chassis component business

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Dometic Group AB (publ) :
* Divests seating and chassis component business of its subsidiary Atwood Mobile Products to Lippert Components, Inc.
* Selling price is $12.5 million, which will be paid in cash
* Transaction will trigger write-down mainly relating to intangible assets of $3.0-3.5 million, which will be recorded in Q4 results
* Transaction is expected to be completed in November 2016
* Lippert Components, Inc. is wholly-owned subsidiary of Drew Industries Incorporated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.