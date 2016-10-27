版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 19:35 BJT

BRIEF-Dometic sells seating and chassis component business

Oct 27 Dometic Group AB (publ) :

* Divests seating and chassis component business of its subsidiary Atwood Mobile Products to Lippert Components, Inc.

* Selling price is $12.5 million, which will be paid in cash

* Transaction will trigger write-down mainly relating to intangible assets of $3.0-3.5 million, which will be recorded in Q4 results

* Transaction is expected to be completed in November 2016

* Lippert Components, Inc. is wholly-owned subsidiary of Drew Industries Incorporated Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

