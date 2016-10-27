版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 19:48 BJT

BRIEF-Cardtronics enters into new, long-term ATM services deal with Albertsons

Oct 27 Albertsons Companies Inc

* Cardtronics inc says has entered into a new, long-term ATM services agreement with albertsons companies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐