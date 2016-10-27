版本:
BRIEF-The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc. announces January closing of hamden bon-ton store

Oct 27 Bon-Ton Stores Inc :

* Announces january closing of its hamden bon-ton store

* Says Company will not renew lease, which terminates january 31, 2017.; closing will impact about 61 associates at this location Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

