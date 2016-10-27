版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日

BRIEF-Great Western Bancorp increases quarterly cash dividend

Oct 27 Great Western Bancorp Inc

* Great western bancorp, inc. Declares increased quarterly cash dividend

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.17per share

* Great western bancorp inc - new dividend represents an increase of 21.4% compared to recent quarterly dividends of $0.14 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

