公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 19:24 BJT

BRIEF-Cubic Corp receives $12.7 million contract extension from Marta

Oct 27 Cubic Corp :

* Cubic receives $12.7 million contract extension from Marta to continue support for breeze card in Atlanta

* Says under contract extension, CTS will continue to support Marta and its regional partners with their AFC system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

