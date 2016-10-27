BRIEF-Dupont Fabros to purchase of Shell building in Greater Toronto Area

Oct 27 Dupont Fabros Technology Inc

* Dupont Fabros Technology Inc announces purchase of Shell building in the Greater Toronto Area

* Dupont Fabros Technology Inc - Deal for purchase price of CAD $54,250,000.

* Dupont Fabros Technology Inc - Company anticipates service beginning for TOR1 in Q3 of 2017

* Dupont Fabros Technology Inc-Acquisition will be used for DFT's First Data Center, TOR1, in Greater Toronto Area