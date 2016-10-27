BRIEF-Dupont Fabros to purchase of Shell building in Greater Toronto Area

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 Dupont Fabros Technology Inc
* Dupont Fabros Technology Inc announces purchase of Shell building in the Greater Toronto Area
* Dupont Fabros Technology Inc - Deal for purchase price of CAD $54,250,000.
* Dupont Fabros Technology Inc - Company anticipates service beginning for TOR1 in Q3 of 2017
* Dupont Fabros Technology Inc-Acquisition will be used for DFT's First Data Center, TOR1, in Greater Toronto Area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.