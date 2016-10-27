BRIEF-Tata Group to shortlist candidates to become next chairman - Bloomberg

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
Oct 27 (Reuters) -
* Tata Group said to shortlist candidates to become next chairman - Bloomberg
* TCS CEO N. Chandrasekaran and Jaguar Land Rover head Ralf Speth are among those being considered for chairman post- Bloomberg
* Trent Ltd. Chairman Noel Tata, member of founding family and mistry's brother in law, is also being considered - Bloomberg
Source text - bloom.bg/2dOqr6T
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.