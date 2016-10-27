版本:
BRIEF-Tata Group to shortlist candidates to become next chairman - Bloomberg

Oct 27 (Reuters) -

* Tata Group said to shortlist candidates to become next chairman - Bloomberg

* TCS CEO N. Chandrasekaran and Jaguar Land Rover head Ralf Speth are among those being considered for chairman post- Bloomberg

* Trent Ltd. Chairman Noel Tata, member of founding family and mistry's brother in law, is also being considered - Bloomberg

Source text - bloom.bg/2dOqr6T

