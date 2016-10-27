版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 20:26 BJT

BRIEF-PAR Tech says co's subsidiary announces new $5.2 mln U.S. Air Force subcontract award at Puerto Rico

Oct 27 PAR Technology Corp

* Says PAR Technology subsidiary announces new $5.2 million U.S. Air Force subcontract award at Puerto Rico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐