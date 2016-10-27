版本:
BRIEF-Jana Partners reports 8.1 pct stake in HD Supply Holdings

Oct 27 Hd Supply Holdings Inc

* Jana Partners LLC reports 8.1 percent stake in HD Supply Holdings Inc, as of October 17, 2016 - SEC filing

* Jana Partners LLC says acquired the shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc because it believes the shares are undervalued

* Jana Partners LLC says has had discussions with members of HD Supply's management team regarding strategic alternatives Source: (bit.ly/2e0lx9T) Further company coverage:

