版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-S2G Biochem to collaborate with Mondelez for new sweetener process

Oct 27 S2G Biochem

* S2g Biochem announces collaboration with Mondelez International for new sweetener process

* S2G Biochem -production of sustainably-sourced food ingredient xylitol expected to begin in 2018 Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐