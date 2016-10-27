版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 21:49 BJT

BRIEF-Costamare files for mixed shelf of up to $300 mln

Oct 27 Costamare Inc :

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $300 million - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2eVcEfw) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐