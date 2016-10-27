版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 20:28 BJT

BRIEF-Accenture says Schlumberger expands Accenture finance and accounting business process outsourcing agreement to 2021

Oct 27 Accenture Plc

* Schlumberger expands Accenture finance and accounting business process outsourcing agreement to 2021

* Says expanded five-year agreement to provide Schlumberger with finance and accounting (F&A) BPO services through 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐