BRIEF-FuelCell Energy, ExxonMobil announce location for fuel cell carbon capture pilot plant

Oct 27 FuelCell Energy Inc

* FuelCell energy and ExxonMobil announce location for fuel cell carbon capture pilot plant

* James m. Barry electric generating station to host multi-megawatt fuel cell system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

