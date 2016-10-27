版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 20:43 BJT

BRIEF-Fuelcell Energy, Exxonmobil announce location for Fuel Cell Carbon Capture pilot plant

Oct 27 Exxonmobil Central Europe Holding GMBH

* Fuelcell Energy and Exxonmobil announce location for Fuel Cell Carbon Capture pilot plant

* Fuelcell Energy Inc says James M. Barry electric generating station to host multi-megawatt fuel cell system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

