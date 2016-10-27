版本:
BRIEF-Altisource Portfolio Solutions posts Q3 earnings of $0.54/share

Oct 27 Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA:

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.90

* Q3 earnings per share $0.54

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA qtrly total revenue $252.7 million versus $272.8 million

* Q3 revenue view $235.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2fiSCQu) Further company coverage:

