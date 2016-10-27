版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 20:41 BJT

BRIEF-Jana Partners LLC says supports Marathon Petroleum plan to "enhance shareholder value"

Oct 27 Jana Partners LLC:

* Releases statement supporting Marathon Petroleum Plan to enhance shareholder value Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

