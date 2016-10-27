版本:
BRIEF-NXP Semiconductors says divestiture of Standard Products business on track

Oct 27 NXP Semiconductors NV

* NXP Semiconductors CEO says divestiture of the standard products business on track for q1 2017 - conf call

* NXP Semiconductors CEO says "don't have any targeted dispositions that we would put on deck at this point" - conf call Further company coverage:

