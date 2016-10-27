版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 27日 星期四 21:54 BJT

BRIEF-Shutterstock announces exclusive three-year agreement

Oct 27 Shutterstock Inc :

* Shutterstock Inc - an exclusive three-year agreement with AM Stock-Cameo to make more than 60,000 HD clips available to Shutterstock users Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

