BRIEF-TEN Ltd announces delivery, immediate charters of LNG carrier "Maria Energy"

Oct 27 Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd

* TEN Ltd announces delivery and immediate charters of LNG carrier "Maria Energy" and Aframax Tanker "Leontios H" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

